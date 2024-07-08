LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found his body at the bottom of a swimming pool in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies arrived at an apartment building located at 4280 NW 31st Terrace, where the man was found in the pool, Monday morning.

Deputies were able to pull the victim out and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear how the incident happened.

