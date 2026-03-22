PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - 1 person is in critical condition after a car struck a bicyclist in Pembroke Pines, closing the road as a result.

Police found the biker near Sheridan Street and Chestnut Court, with the driver staying and cooperating.

The biker was transported to a nearby local hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition.

As of Saturday afternoon, the eastbound roadway of Sheridan Street has not been cleared.

Police are currently investigating.

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