LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Lauderdale Lakes has ended with one person in the hospital and a nearby elementary school on lockdown.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office were on the scene near N State Road 7 and Northwest 38th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a woman in her 70s was shot while in a vehicle. She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Her condition is currently unknown.

Since the shooting occurred outside of Park Lakes Elementary, the school was placed on lockdown.

State Road 7 is currently closed in both directions between NW 44th St and Oakland Park Blvd.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

The north and southbound lanes of North State Road 7 from the 4100 block to West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes are shut down due to a Broward Sheriff’s Office law enforcement investigation. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 3, 2023

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.