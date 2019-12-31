1 hurt after Corvette impaled by street sign on I-95 in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, authorities said, a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach sent a street sign flying into a sports car.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the vehicle as the pole jutted out from the back of a Chevrolet Corvette in the shoulder of the highway, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the driver of the Corvette was heading northbound and approaching the Pembroke Road exit.

Investigators said the sign somehow ended up as debris on the roadway. A car hit it, sending it airborne and into the back of the Corvette.

Officials said between four and five vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person has been transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Corvette was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There are currently two right northbound lanes shut down, but they are expected to reopen shortly.

Aerial cameras captured the Corvette heading back into traffic with its rear window blown out at around 4:10 p.m.

