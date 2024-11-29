FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after they were shot in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near the 1000 block of Northwest 53rd Street, Friday morning.

According to police, officers were not able to locate the victim when they arrived at the scene.

During their investigation, officers located the victim at Holy Cross Health, located at 4725 N. Federal Highway, The victim, a male, was then transported to the Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

