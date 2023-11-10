POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Northwest Fifth Street in Pompano Beach around 10:20 a.m., Friday.

According to BSO, at the scene, deputies located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

BSO is investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

