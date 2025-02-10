LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex in Lauderhill Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Northwest 19th Street around 11a.m.

Lauderhill Police said it appears two suspects fired shots at the man for unknown reasons. He suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A bystander volunteered to take the man to the hospital, while enroute they flagged a fire rescue truck for assistance. The victim was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

According to the victim, the two suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

Police swarmed the apartment complex, blocking off it’s main entrance, as they canvased the area for evidence and took photos as part of their investigation.

Lauderhill Crime Scene Investigators also arrived at the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

At this time, the motive remains unknown and police have not identified any suspects.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

