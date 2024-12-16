OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Oakland Park.

The shooting happened around 1:30a.m., Monday, in the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue.

“Another call advising three gun shots. Heard someone screaming that they got shot. Male voice. And there’s a call for rescue. It is unknown who shot him. Again he is laying at the entrance of her door,” was heard over the Broadcastify Police Scanner.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man who had been shot.

He was taken to a Broward Health Trauma Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear if the man lived in the apartment complex.

Deputies have not released any information on what prompted the shooting or a description of the shooter.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

