MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at an apartment in Miramar.

The shooting happened at the Avalon apartments located in the 11300 block of Southwest 30th Court on Thursday morning.

Miramar Police are on scene and established a perimeter in the area, preventing anyone from entering or existing the residence.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

