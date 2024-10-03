MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at an apartment in Miramar.

The shooting happened at the Avalon apartments, located in the 11300 block of Southwest 30th Court, Thursday morning.

Miramar Police were at the scene and established a perimeter in the area, and used yellow tape to prevent anyone from entering or exiting the residence.

“When police arrived on scene, they were able to treat the male, fire rescue transported him to the hospital, Memorial Regional, where he’ being treated at this time,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Tiffany Roy.

According to officials, the man who was shot was in his 30s.

The victim’s condition and his identity are unknown.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter was also seen circulating the complex.

Witnesses in the area said they heard a shot being fired.

“It was just one single shot, boom, that’s it,” said Tico.

Tico lives at the apartment complex and said he heard the shot being fired at around 7 a.m. when he woke up and immediately called police. Other neighbors said they heard arguing too.

“Two girls, one of them I guess is the girlfriend, and she started screaming over the guy, ‘Alex, Alex, don’t die! Alex, Alex,’ and they were going back and forth,” Tico said. “She was trying to give him CPR.”

Aerial video showed a woman sitting on the sidewalk talking with police.

Crime scene technicians were also seen taking pictures of where the man was.

“Somebody said we’re losing him and then somebody said, ‘We got a heart beat,’ or something like that,” said Tico.

Now, police are searching for the alleged shooter.

“We’ve gotten a call that the suspect has fled the scene prior to police arrival,” Roy said. “We don’t know if he fled on foot or if he was in a vehicle, so for that reason, police did establish a perimeter, which is why you saw so much police activity in the area.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

