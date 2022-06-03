HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Police is investigating a road rage incident on Interstate 95 that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting took place on the right shoulder in the westbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard just before I-95, Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also on the scene with the victim, as well as FHP troopers.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the male victim was transported to Aventura Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Westbound traffic on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Northwest 10th Terrace will be closed until further notice. Drivers are urged to use Northwest Eighth Avenue to Pembroke Road.

Westbound traffic on Hallandale Beach Blvd and N.W 10 Terrace will be closed until further notice due to police activity. Please use N.W 8th Avenue to Pembroke Road if you need to go I-95 or west. pic.twitter.com/DSYzBuMBtG — Hallandale Beach PD (@HallandaleBchPD) June 3, 2022

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured several vehicles on the shoulder with damage that appeared to be related to a traffic crash.

Several others suffered minor injuries as a result of the traffic crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.