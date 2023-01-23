PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines.

The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday, but the street has since been reopened.

Officials said the driver was speeding and was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigated the scene as workers cleaned up the area.

