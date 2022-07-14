LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital following a fire in Lauderhill.

The incident happened in the area of 2900 NW 55th Ave., Thursday afternoon.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, a homeless person was cooking in a wooded area when they accidentally caught some brush on fire.

They suffered minor injuries in the fire and was transported to Florida Medical Center.

Crews worked to put out the fire.

