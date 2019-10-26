1 hospitalized, cat rescued after fire sparks at Coral Springs apartment

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital and pulled a pet to safety after a fire broke out at an apartment in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Coral Falls and 91st Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and some flames at the unit. They quickly put it out.

Paramedics transported a resident to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

A cat was also saved from the fire. It was taken to the Coral Springs Animal Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.