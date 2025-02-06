HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer in Hollywood sent one person to the hospital and caused major traffic delays.

Florida Highway Patrol and Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the crash along the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, near Hollywood Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the crash showing the truck on its side.

The rollover resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The trailer, packed with wine, toppled over the guardrail.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved.

As of 4 p.m., the right lane of the SB lane remained blocked off.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

