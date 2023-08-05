NEAR DANIA BEACH, Fla. ((WSVN) — A nasty crash along Interstate 95 near Dania Beach sent one person to the hospital and shut down the northbound lanes for hours.

A tractor-trailer and three cars collided near Griffin Road, south of the I-595 interchange, late Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Units responded to the scene of the crash, at around 6 p.m.

A diesel fuel spill added to the delays.

The injured victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

All lanes reopened to traffic just after 9 p.m.

