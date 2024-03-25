COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer overturned on the Florida Turnpike in Coconut Creek, sending one person to the hospital and shutting down the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, Sunday night.

According to BSFR, the crash took place in the southbound lanes just south of Sample Road, at around 7:45 p.m.

Officials said the 18-wheeler tanker was carrying several thousand gallons of motor oil that has now leaked onto the roadway.

Fire rescue officials said several other vehicles were involved as well.

Paramedics transported the injured victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

Traffic cameras captured drivers being diverted off the Turnpike.

Crews have declared this a hazmat situation due to thousands of gallons of motor oil on the road.

Officials said the highway will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time due to the ongoing cleanup efforts. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

