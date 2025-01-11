DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting on Interstate 595 in Davie that sent one person to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the westbound lanes east of Hiatus Road, just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

“Respond to a shooting. It’s going to be I-595 westbound east of Hiatus Road,” said a 911 dispatcher.

The call for help quickly went out.

“Shot at him and his wife. Subject last seen heading westbound … wife was hit in the head. Fire rescue is in route,” said a female dispatcher.

Officials said one person was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. The patient’s condition is unknown.

7News cameras captured the victim’s car on the highway and yellow tape blocking off the crime scene on the shoulder of the interstate.

FHP has not released details on whether or not they are searching for a vehicle, shooter or what led to the shooting.

Troopers temporarily shut down two westbound lanes of the highway and the ramp to the Hiatus Road exit while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

