HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous dispute in Hollywood led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, police said.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the incident near North 29th Avenue and Sherman Road, at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said responding officers made contact with two individuals who were apparently involved in an altercation that led to the shooting, injuring one subject.

Police took all subjects involved into custody and seized all weapons involved.

The injured subject was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and those involved, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.