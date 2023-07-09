HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting a Hollywood neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.

Hollywood Police officers set up a perimeter in the area of Fillmore Street, near North 26th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, an altercation between two people led to the gunfire.

The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Back at the scene, cameras captured a police helicopter flying over the neighborhood.

Detectives have not provided any details about a potential suspect, as they attempt to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting

