FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital and led to a crash at a busy Fort Lauderdale intersection on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Seventh Avenue.

Police blocked off the road and patrolled the area until just before 5 a.m. Video footage of the scene showed a mangled car with its airbags deployed and bullet holes on the windshield.

It remains unclear if the shooting occurred near the crash site or in another location.

Chris Jones, a witness to the incident, called 911. He said a man was shot and taken to the hospital, but the victim’s condition remains unknown.

“I just saw a crash, and I saw a woman jump out yelling, ‘Help!’ [and] saying her boyfriend was shot,” recalled Jones. “She saw the police driving by and she waved them down.”

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department was contacted for more information on this incident.

