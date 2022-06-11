HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the grocery store located off Tyler Street, just before 10:45 p.m., Friday.

Witnesses said an aggressive man was trying to get into the supermarket after it had closed, just after 10 p.m, and a security guard discharged a firearm in the lobby, striking him.

Cellphone video recorded by witnesses captured the man lying on the floor inside the store, near the entrance.

Hollywood Police said paramedics have transported one person to Memorial Regional Hospital but have not confirmed whether or not the patient is the man seen by witnesses.

The security guard is OK and working with detectives, as they continue to investigate the incident.

