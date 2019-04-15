1 hospitalized after shooting at Pompano Beach gas station

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units rushed to the scene at a RaceTrac gas station along West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest Sixth Avenue, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured a parked car riddled with bullet holes on the side and window.

Rescue crews transported one victim to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if any suspect or suspects are in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

