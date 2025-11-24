OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a gas station.

The shots rang out Sunday morning near the 3100 block of North Dixie Highway.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics with the Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue rushed the victim to a local hospital with injuries that were not threatening.

No suspect has been caught as of late Sunday evening.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

