1 hospitalized after shooting at Lauderdale Lakes car wash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car wash employee has been hospitalized after being shot at a car wash in Lauderdale Lakes.

The shooting occurred at the car wash located State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard, Friday morning.

Police are investigating whether revenge was the motive behind the shooting, because, according to the manager, the accused gunman is a former employee.

The man was airlifted to the hospital by a medical chopper.

“Nice kid got shot, love the boy, good kid got shot,” said car wash manager Mike.

The manager of the car wash said the suspect is a former employee, someone who was recently let go and showed up Friday with a gun.

“He was fired. He came back over here, not supposed to be over here, whatever, and a kid got shot,” Mike said.

The gunman got away, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they know who they are looking for.

“We have not located the subject at large, but I can confirm this is a known subject,” said BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis.

While investigators work to find him, the victim is fighting for his life.

“The injuries are life-threatening at this time,” St. Louis said.

“We are praying for his family and praying for him and hopefully that he’s OK. He’s a very nice kid. Nice boy, very hard working,” Mike said.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

