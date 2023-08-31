FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting at an auto shop in Fort Lauderdale sent one person to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to a call about shots being fired near Northwest 10th Terrace and Ninth Street in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday morning.

Responding officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a witness, a shop owner was arguing with the victim before they opened fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

The alleged shooter stayed in the area for questioning and is cooperating with detectives.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.