HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital following a collision with a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue ambulance.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Third Street in Hallandale Beach, just before 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics transporter the driver of the scooter was to Aventura Medical Center with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

