HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a rolled over four-car crash in Hollywood.

Florida Highway Patrol and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to a rolled over vehicle involved in the multi-car crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate-95 near Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials said the person suffered minor injuries.

Two other adults and two children are being treated on scene.

All lanes have since reopened.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, showing a massive traffic backup that ends around Ives Dairy Road.

