FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in the Croissant Park neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale as officials investigate a reported shooting that left one person hospitalized.

The shooting happened along the 900 block of Southwest 16th Street early Monday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police used crime scene tape to set up a large perimeter as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities were seen talking to potential witnesses.

Articles of clothing were seen scattered in the roadway.

As part of their investigation, officials have shut down Southwest 16th Street and 9th Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

