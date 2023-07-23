DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight shooting in Davie sent one person to the hospital, police said.

According to Davie Police, the incident occurred along the 6700 block of Stirling Road, early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and met with the other individual involved in the shooting, as well as witnesses. However, circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

