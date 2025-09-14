PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer-involved shooting in Plantation sent one person to the hospital, police said.

According to Plantation Police, one of their officers was involved in the shooting along the 800 block of North State Road 7, Saturday afternoon.

Officers shut down part of the road while they investigated, They were seen standing near a bag and other belongings left on the sidewalk.

As of Saturday night, there is no word yet as to what led up to the gunfire or the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital, as detectives continue their investigation.

