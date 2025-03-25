FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale has led to southbound lane closures and traffic headaches for drivers during the evening commute.

Traffic cameras captured significant congestion along the southbound lanes near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, just before 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which caused one of these vehicles to end up on its roof.

Paramedics transported one victim to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

All but two southbound lanes remained closed as of 7 p.m.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

