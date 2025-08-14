DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle crash has sent one person to the hospital and temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 595 in Davie in the middle of rush hour.

Traffic cameras captured backed up westbound traffic east of Hiatus Road and drivers being diverted, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The crash occurred along the westbound lanes between Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road and led to the closure of all westbound lanes.

Paramedics with Davie Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

All westbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

