SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A roadway in Southwest Ranches has reopened to traffic after a rollover wreck sent one person to the hospital.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along eastbound Griffin Road, near Southwest 148th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Police said a landscaping truck fell over, spilling the gravel it was carrying.

The injured victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

The spill has since been cleaned up.

