HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is hospitalized after a home was damaged following an overnight fire in a Hollywood neighborhood.

The family inside the house called fire rescue around 2:30 a.m. Monday after they woke up to smoke in the building.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue Captain Eric Lombardi, crews responded to the home, located in the area of North 65th Avenue and Arthur Street, and found a full structure fire with smoke pushing out of the residence but no visible fire.

“We found fire in the kitchen and attic space,” said a fire official. “One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.”

No other injuries from residents or firefighters were reported.

Although there was damage to the home in the aftermath, fire crews believe the house is salvageable.

The cause is under investigation.

