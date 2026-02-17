POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a home went up in flames in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the flames in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 10th Street.

Officials said the person was having asthma issues and taken to a facility. Their condition remains unclear.

Investigators are working to see what started the fire.

