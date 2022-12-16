DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a condominium fire in Deerfield Beach.

The fire erupted in a first-floor back patio at a condo in the area of the 400 block of Durham Circle, Friday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said they received a call about the blaze just before 6:45 a.m.

Responding crews encountered heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene.

Officials said the fire spread to the second floor and caused damage to balconies on the first and second floors.

Crews put out the flames about 20 minutes after they arrived. They were able to contain the fire to the building’s exterior.

Parts of the building were badly burnt by the blaze.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

