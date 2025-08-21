HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a hotel in Hollywood.

Surveillance video captured the moment the sedan slammed into the “Curtis Inn and Suites” on South Federal Highway early Thursday morning.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the hotel where they had to cut open the driver’s door to pull him out.

The front of the car was left badly damaged from the crash.

The impact of the crash opened a big hole on the side of the hotel’s stairwell.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to slam into the wall.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.