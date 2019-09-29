1 hospitalized after Coral Springs high-rise unit catches fire; 3 displaced

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a fifth-floor unit at a Coral Springs high-rise burst into flames.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire units responded to the scene of the blaze at the building located off Riverside Drive, just after 7 p.m., Sunday.

“I look outside my window, and I see people running,” said resident Andres Arias.

Video tweeted out by officials captured massive flames and heavy smoke shooting from the roof.

“Pieces of the roof were falling off,” said another resident.

Firefighters battled the massive blaze that destroyed a home and sent a victim to the emergency room.

“One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation,” said Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Division Chief Mike Moser.

Nearby residents said the flames were so big they had no choice but to run.

“First thing I thought was grab my keys and my wallet, and I opened the door, and someone said to me, ‘Just run. There’s a fire,'” said Arias.

UPDATE: 21:51 09/29/2019 – The Fire is out. We are happy to report that our firefighters were able to save an elderly woman from her apartment that was full of smoke. A few minutes later could have been disastrous! Pic:We were able to get some baby supplies to a family in need pic.twitter.com/RJaoR4SfQv — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) September 30, 2019

After a few hours, crews were able to contain the fire.

Officials said the American Red Cross is providing short-term housing to the three people who lived in the apartment.

As the investigation into what sparked the flames continues, one resident said he’s grateful someone’s quick thinking saved his life.

“I’m thankful I woke up when someone was banging on my door, because I was asleep, and I don’t what would have happened if I was asleep,” he said.

Officials said at least two other units may have sustained damage.

