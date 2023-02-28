PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after their car crashed into a concrete power pole and became fully engulfed in Plantation, Tuesday.

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the single-vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue.

AVOID West Sunrise Blvd between 70th and 75th. Both directions. Until further. Due to traffic accident. Some roads are closed. https://t.co/6XfgANQ72M pic.twitter.com/kPTUFnHFwV — Plantation Fire Department (@PlantationFire) February 28, 2023

Officials said at least one person was injured and transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Their condition is not yet known.

The crash was severe enough that it sheared the pole in half, leaving part of it held up by the power lines themselves.

According to Florida Power and Light, approximately 800 customers in the area are without power as a result.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

