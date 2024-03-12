HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after a driver crashed their car into a building in Hollywood.

Officials found the red car after it collided with a building at the ArtsPark at Young Circle, Tuesday morning.

According to police, the car made an incorrect turn at the roundabout and lost control.

Two people were inside the car and one of them was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

