1 hospitalized after BSO-involved shooting at North Lauderdale strip mall

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting involving Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies at a strip mall in North Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured an active scene in the parking lot of the shopping center near a Ross store at 7300 West McNab Road, Thursday night.

Detectives said they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting, but have not provided further details about the incident.

Officials said the subject was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

