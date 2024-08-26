PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after they were stabbed in Pembroke Pines and a subject was taken into custody.

Pembroke Pines Police and fire rescue arrived at a strip mall in the area of 12500 Pines Blvd., Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police cruisers were stationed at the strip mall.

According to officials, the man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

After a brief foot-chase, police took the subject into custody.

An investigation is now underway.

