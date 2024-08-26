PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after they were stabbed in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and fire rescue arrived at a strip mall in the area of 12500 Pines Blvd., Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police cruisers were stationed at the strip mall.

“Fire Rescue responded here to a call about a person who was stabbed,” said 7Skyforce Reporter Ralph Rayburn. “They did arrive with a police escort. Sometimes that is done to expedite the transfer of the victim.”

According to officials, the man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

After a brief foot-chase, police took the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Rujay Hinds, into custody.

Hinds has been charged with attempted murder.

Officers were seen collecting evidence a few blocks away from the crime scene.

An investigation is now underway as it remains unclear what led to the stabbing.

