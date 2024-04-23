FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after they were shot near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 610 NW 29th Terrace, Tuesday morning.

According to BSO, a man was shot in his car.

The victim was transported to the Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

The victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The alleged shooter or shooters have fled the scene. A search is now underway for the subject(s).

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

