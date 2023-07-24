SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Police arrived at the scene of the shooting at Romeu’s Cuban Restaurant, located at 6800 Dykes Road, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the victim suffered from an injury to their leg and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A suspect was detained and is being interviewed by police.

