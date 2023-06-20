FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after they were shot in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the driver of a ride-hailing service vehicle drove himself to the police station to report he was shot, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities believe the shooting took place in the 300 block of Northwest 17th Street.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

7News cameras captured the victim alert and conscious as he arrived to hospital.

Police are now investigating where the victim was shot, how many times he was shot and the severity of the victim’s wounds.

