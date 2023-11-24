FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting took place in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescued arrived at the scene at the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, Friday afternoon.

According to police, one male victim was found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Broward Medical Center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said that suspects fled the area.

Officials are now investigating the shooting.

