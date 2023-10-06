FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was wounded after she was shot in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened Friday morning near Northwest Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street.

According to officers, they found the victim with a gunshot wound and the shooter was still there and cooperated with authorities.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

It is unclear if the shooter will face any charges.

