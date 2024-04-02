FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after they were shot at the Plaza Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, while the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene at 5100 N. State Road 7, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, once at the scene, they found the victim and a responding officer provided medical care to him until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived to assist.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the suspect was handcuffed at the hotel’s parking lot.

The victim was seen in the back of a fire rescue truck and was transported to Broward North Health for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.